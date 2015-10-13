JAKARTA Oct 13 Freeport-McMoRan Inc
should significantly increase the amount it pays in royalty
payments to the Indonesian government if it wants to extend a
contract to operate one of the world's biggest copper mines, a
cabinet minister said on Tuesday.
The U.S. firm last week said it received assurances from
Indonesian mining minister Sudirman Said that Freeport's
contract for its giant Grasberg copper and gold mine would be
extended beyond 2021.
But comments this week from Said's boss, chief natural
resources minister Rizal Ramli, have raised questions as to
whether contract renegotiations between Freeport and the
Indonesian government will be that straightrandiforward.
Ramli, who oversees mining and energy, sharply criticized
Freeport's history in Indonesia, telling parliament that the
government had not shared enough in the company's profits over
the past few decades.
"It is time to rewrite our history," Ramli said. "(Freeport)
has to pay 6-7 percent royalty."
"If Indonesia's government shows its persistence and it
won't easily be lobbied by Freeport, I think that Freeport will
give up in the negotiation process and follow what we want."
Freeport agreed in July 2014 to start paying 4 percent in
royalties on copper sales, up from 1.5-3.5 percent previously.
Freeport spokesman Riza Pratama said a royalty payment
increase was one of the issues being discussed with the
government.
"(The mines ministry) and Freeport are working hard to
finalize the contract extension," Pratama said.
Freeport, the biggest listed U.S. copper producer and one of
Indonesia's largest taxpayers, has been trying for years to
obtain a contract extension but the government says legally it
cannot start talks until 2019.
An Indonesian government official said on Friday it planned
to amend rules on mining contracts by the end of this year,
allowing Freeport to apply for an extension immediately.
Freeport plans to invest $18 billion to transition the
Grasberg complex from an open pit to underground mining in late
2017. The company currently produces about 220,000 tonnes of
copper ore per day, which is then converted to copper
concentrate.
(Additional reporting by Michael Taylor; Writing by Randy Fabi,
editing by William Hardy)