* SOE minister says $1.7 bln price tag too expensive

* Freeport faces difficult journey to extend mining contract

* Talks enters new chapter after resignations of key negotiators (New throughout)

By Cindy Silviana and Michael Taylor

JAKARTA, Jan 19 Freeport McMoRan Inc is asking the government to pay too much for a stake in its Indonesian unit, a key cabinet minister said on Tuesday, dealing a potential blow to already fragile talks over the firm's future in the mineral-rich nation.

Freeport's long-held desire to continue mining in Indonesia beyond 2021 has been beset by controversy, including cabinet infighting, resignations and a major political scandal that led to the resignation of the parliamentary speaker.

The U.S. mining giant wants to invest $18 billion to expand its operations at one of the world's largest copper mines in Papua, but is seeking government assurances first that it will get a contract extension.

"The last couple of months have been a total disaster for Freeport," said a source with direct knowledge of the situation who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the situation.

"I'm very negative about the outlook for Freeport's contract renegotiations."

As a first step to contract extension talks, Freeport must divest 10.46 percent stake in its Indonesian unit to increase the government's share to a total of 20 percent.

After months of delays, the company valued the stake at $1.7 billion.

"What is definite is that $1.7 (billion) is too expensive," State-owned Enterprises (SOE) Minister Rini Soemarno told reporters. It was not clear if that was an official government rejection, or the minister's personal opinion.

"We are still interested. SOE companies should have big mines, because these mines belong to Indonesia."

Soemarno has said that one of two Indonesian government-owned companies, miner Aneka Tambang or aluminium producer PT Inalum, should buy the Freeport stake.

It was not clear if Freeport will need to revise its price, or if the government will propose one.

Talks between the two sides are also entering uncharted territory following the resignation of key company negotiators.

Freeport's Jakarta-friendly co-founder James "Jim Bob" Moffett resigned as the company's chairman last month, after the miner added two new directors under pressure from billionaire investor Carl Icahn.

Although Moffett will still advise Freeport on its Indonesia operations, he was increasingly seen as a relic of the past sources said, and his departure is also now seen as a blow to the contract talks.

Any further delays in contract talks, now widely expected, could lead to a gradual reduction in copper output as open-pit mining depletes. That could help support global copper benchmark prices, but at the same time dent government revenues in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

(Additional reporting by Nicholas Owen; Writing by Randy Fabi, editing by David Evans)