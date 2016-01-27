* Energy & mines minister indicates room to negotiate on
deposit
* Freeport must still show commitment to new smelter
-minister
(Adds quotes, details)
By Wilda Asmarini
JAKARTA, Jan 27 Indonesia's mines minister and
Freeport McMoRan Inc expressed confidence on Wednesday
that the two sides will find common ground to enable the U.S.
mining giant to continue shipping copper concentrate for at
least another six months.
Freeport's current six-month export permit is due to expire
on Thursday. The government has said it will not be renewed
unless the company puts up a $530 million deposit for a new
smelter.
A halt in exports would deal a blow to Freeport's profits
and deny the Indonesian government desperately needed revenue
from one of its biggest taxpayers. A stoppage would also buoy
global copper prices that have slipped nearly 4 percent
so far this year on worries about oversupply.
Energy and Mines Minister Sudirman Said said he was certain
a solution would be reached to "maintain continuity of their
operation so that this doesn't impact the local economy and
industry."
He indicated that there was room to negotiate with Freeport
over Jakarta's demand for a $530 million deposit.
"They (Freeport) wrote a letter, which basically says they
will be cooperative and will try to comply with the government
requirements," Said told reporters.
"We can understand that moving $530 million will hit their
balance sheet. We are seeking a solution."
A Freeport spokesman said the company was confident it would
receive a new export license from the government.
Jakarta wants the half-a-billion dollar deposit as a
guarantee that the Phoenix, Arizona-based company will complete
construction of another local smelter. The amount would add to
an estimated $80 million that Freeport set aside in July 2015 to
obtain its current export permit.
Said said if Freeport doesn't want to provide the deposit,
the company must offer an alternative to demonstrate their
commitment to expanding Indonesia's smelter capacity.
Freeport CEO Richard Adkerson said late Tuesday the
government's demand for a smelter deposit was "inconsistent"
with an agreement reached between the two sides in mid-2014.
According to those agreements, Freeport must sell the
government a greater share of the Grasberg copper and gold mine
and invest in domestic processing to win an extension of its
mining contract beyond 2021.
