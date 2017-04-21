Head of Tata's hotel business to leave company in September
MUMBAI, May 26 Rakesh Sarna, the managing director and chief executive of Indian Hotels Company Ltd , part of the Tata Group, resigned from the company on Friday.
JAKARTA, April 21 Miner Freeport McMoran Inc.'s Indonesia unit has been granted a permit to export 1.11 million wet metric tonnes of copper concentrate until February of next year, a trade ministry official said.
Oke Nurwan, director general of foreign trade at Indonesia's trade ministry, told Reuters the permit was valid until Feb. 16, 2018.
Production and exports at Freeport's mine in the eastern province of Papua have been disrupted due to a contract dispute between the company and the government. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Mark Potter)
COLOMBO, May 26 Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Friday, recording their first weekly decline in nine, as investors booked profits in shares of diversified companies such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Melstacorp Plc .