By Wilda Asmarini
JAKARTA Jan 30 Indonesia may issue a temporary
mining permit "in one or two days" to the local unit of Freeport
McMoRan Inc, the mining minister said, potentially
enabling Freeport to resume exports of copper concentrate from
its Grasberg mine in Papua.
Indonesia halted Freeport's exports of concentrate on Jan.
12, a stoppage Freeport said would reduce Grasberg's copper
output by around 70 million pounds per month.
New rules issued that day require Freeport to obtain new
mining rights before being allowed to resume exports, as part of
Indonesia's push to add value to its minerals and develop
domestic industries.
Shares of the world's biggest publicly-listed copper miner
tumbled more than 7 percent on Wednesday after it warned it
would need to start slashing output and jobs at its Indonesia
mine by mid-February if it failed to get a new export permit.
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan said
late on Monday that the government is now processing a proposal
from Freeport, and may issue a temporary special mining permit
for up to 6 months that will allow the company to resume copper
exports.
"If they satisfy the requirements, including the
requirements to build a smelter, we will issue them with a
temporary special mining permit and an export (permit) too,"
Jonan said.
The temporary permit is being considered to avoid a stoppage
to Freeport's exports while it completes the requirements for a
new special mining permit, he added.
Without this, Freeport's (exports) "could stop for 3 months
or 6 months, (and) that's also unfair," Jonan said.
If they don't complete the requirements for a full permit
within the timeframe given, the government will revoke their
permit, he said.
A spokesman for Freeport Indonesia could not be reached for
comment on the matter. Previously the company has said it is
seeking "a stability agreement providing the same rights and the
same level of legal and fiscal certainty provided under its
contract of work."
Freeport also said it been given "indications" by the
government that it will be allowed to resume copper concentrate
exports while it negotiates converting its contract, and expects
exports from its Indonesian unit to resume
"soon".
