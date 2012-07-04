JAKARTA, July 4 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold
Inc's Indonesian unit is considering an initial public
offering (IPO), a spokesman said on Wednesday, a move analysts
say may be a way to manage the impact of new foreign ownership
rules in the resource-rich archipelago.
Freeport Indonesia operates the Grasberg mine on Papua
island that holds the largest gold reserves and is the
second-largest copper mine in the world.
Indonesia, the world's biggest refined tin and thermal coal
exporter, announced a series of new rules this year that include
limiting foreign ownership in mines to no more than 49 percent
after 10 years of production. Details on how a company sells a
stake to comply with the rules are unclear. The rules are aimed
at boosting revenue and investment from the mining industry.
The government has said that the divestment rules will apply
to all foreign mine owners and are not aimed specifically at
Freeport.
"There is a tendency (to sell shares through IPOs) because
of the divestment obligations," said Arief Budiman, head of
research at SucorInvest. "If they go through the financial
market, perhaps the process is more smooth."
Ramdani Sirait, a Freeport Indonesia spokesman, said the
company was "considering the possibility of conducting an IPO"
and said "this option is very interesting because it helps
increase the accountability and transparency of the company and
brings more direct benefits to the public of Indonesia."
He did not offer any other details.
Freeport began operating in Indonesia in 1967 and won its
contract at Grasberg in the highlands of Papua in 1991. It
currently owns about 90 percent of the open-pit mine.
Any Freeport Indonesia IPO would need the backing of the
Indonesian government, which owns about 9 percent of the
company. Freeport Indonesia is in talks to extend its current
contract to operate the Grasberg mine beyond 2021.