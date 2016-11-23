JAKARTA Nov 23 The Indonesian subsidiary of
Freeport McMoRan Inc hopes to sell a 10.64 percent stake
through an initial public offering, its incoming chief executive
said on Wednesday.
Freeport Indonesia is required by the Indonesian government
to divest the stake and "the two sides see that going to the
stock exchange is the best option," the incoming CEO Chappy
Hakim told reporters.
It is unclear if the Indonesian government will buy the
stake when it goes on sale. Energy ministry officials could not
immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen; writing by Fransiska Nangoy;
editing by David Clarke)