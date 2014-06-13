JAKARTA, June 13 Indonesia hopes to conclude
talks with Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc. this
month, the country's chief economic minister said on Friday,
potentially paving the way for a resumption of copper
concentrate exports.
Freeport's chief executive was in Jakarta this week in the
hope of reaching a deal over a new export tax that both his firm
and fellow copper miner Newmont Mining have argued they
should not have to pay.
"God willing it will be finished this month," Coordinating
Economic Minister Chairul Tanjung told reporters, referring to
the government's discussions with Freeport. Concentrate exports
have been halted for the past five months.
(Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Fergus Jensen;
Editing by Richard Pullin)