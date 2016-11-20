JAKARTA Nov 20 Indonesia's biggest copper miner
PT Freeport Indonesia has appointed former Indonesian air force
chief of staff Chappy Hakim as its new chief executive, company
spokesman said on Sunday.
The decision by the unit of US miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc
comes amid efforts to extend its contract to operate the
giant Grasberg copper mine in the Indonesian province of Papua.
The chief executive position has been vacant since previous
head of the company left in January.
"The appointment was done after consultation with the
Indonesian government and (we are) in the process of obtaining
an official approval from shareholders," said Riza Pratama,
Freeport Indonesia spokesman.
Hakim, a veteran air force pilot, was the Indonesian Air
Force chief of staff from 2002 to 2005.
Freeport wants assurances on a contract extension before
investing $18 billion to expand its operations, including
underground, but under existing laws cannot legally begin talks
on a contract extension until 2019.
The nation's existing 2009 mining law is expected to be
revised by parliament this year.
