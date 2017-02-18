(Adds statement from Indonesia's mining minister)
By Agustinus Beo Da Costa
JAKARTA Feb 18 Chappy Hakim, chief executive of
miner Freeport-McMoran Inc's Indonesian unit, has
resigned, the company said on Saturday, after the parent firm
declared force majeure on copper concentrate shipments from its
Grasberg mine in Papua.
Freeport, which has been negotiating with the Indonesian
government after halting exports due to new mining rules, said
on Friday it could not meet contractual obligations for copper
concentrate shipments from the giant mine following a five-week
export stoppage.
All work has stopped at the mine, the world's second largest
for copper, a union leader said.
Hakim, a former air force chief, had only been in the job
for a few months. Freeport Indonesia hoped he would be able to
use his political connections to help the firm navigate its way
through a period of regulatory uncertainty.
"I have decided it is in the best interests of PTFI
(Freeport Indonesia) and my family to step down from my duties
as president director while continuing to support the company in
an advisory role," Hakim said in a company statement.
A Freeport Indonesia spokesman said he could not confirm who
Hakim's successor would be.
Freeport was the second big copper producer in a week to
declare force majeure, after BHP Billiton did
so on Feb. 10 for Escondida in Chile, where a strike had
grounded the world's largest mine.
Grasberg was expected to produce 800,000 tonnes of copper in
2017, about 3.5 percent of global supply, said Jefferies analyst
Chris LaFemina. Coupled with Escondida, the mines represent some
10 percent of global supply, he said.
Under new mining rules that Indonesia introduced in January,
Freeport had to switch from the contract of work it had operated
under since 1967 to a special mining permit before applying for
export permits.
The new permit requires Freeport to pay taxes and royalties
it was previously exempt from and divest up to 51 percent of its
Indonesian unit, an increase from a previously set 30 percent.
To date, it has divested 9.36 percent.
Indonesia's Mining Minister Ignasius Jonan on Saturday said
Freeport had refused the government's offer of a six-month
transition period in which the company can negotiate terms for
its new mining permit.
Freeport could begin exporting again if it agreed to the
transition period, Jonan said.
His ministry on Friday recommended that Freeport be allowed
to export 1.1 million tonnes of copper concentrates until Feb.
16, 2018.
The recommendation was conditional on Freeport accepting the
special permit, said the parent company's spokesman Eric
Kinneberg, repeating that the Phoenix, Arizona-based miner would
only agree to a permit that provided the same fiscal and legal
protection as currently.
Jonan said that bringing the dispute to an arbitrator could
hurt the relationship between the company and the government.
"But it would be a much better step rather than always using
the issue of firing workers as a tool to pressure the
government," Jonan said.
