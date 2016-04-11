JAKARTA, April 11 Indonesia has objected to the
$1.7 billion Freeport McMoRan asked for a stake in its
local unit, an energy ministry official said, because the price
tag was too high and the government is considering alternative
options.
"We told them that for now there was no agreement on the
price," Coal and Minerals Director General Bambang Gatot told
reporters on Monday, referring to a letter sent to Freeport
regarding its offer.
Gatot declined to give details on what price the government
thought would be fair for the 10.64 percent stake in Freeport
Indonesia that the U.S.-based parent company must divest.
