Australian gold output slumps 8 pct in Q1 due to cyclone, rain
SYDNEY, May 28 Heavy rains and a cyclone led to an 8 percent, or six-tonne drop in Australian gold production in the first quarter, a survey released on Sunday showed.
TORONTO Feb 3 Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly-listed copper miner, said on Friday it will cut costs, staff, and spending in Indonesia in the "near-term" if there is continued delay in government approval to export copper concentrates.
Freeport's exports of copper concentrate from Indonesia have been halted since Jan. 12 when a ban on shipping semi-processed ore out of the Southeast Asian country came into effect to boost the local smelter industry. (Reporting by Susan Taylor)
BEIJING, May 27 China needs to shift away from over-reliance on heavy industries, large-scale and careless expansion, and the depletion of the country's natural resources, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday, according to state media.