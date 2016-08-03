JAKARTA Aug 3 Indonesia's newly appointed
resources chief urged Freeport-McMoRan Inc on Wednesday
not to push for a quick extension of its contract to operate the
giant Grasberg copper mine, amid a planned revision of the
country's mining law.
In his first remarks on Freeport since his appointment as
Coordinating Maritime Affairs Minister late last month, Luhut
Pandjaitan, a trusted advisor of Indonesia's President, said the
government was "evaluating everything".
"Freeport shouldn't push us. We are a sovereign state and we
know what we are doing," Pandjaitan told reporters, referring to
contract talks to extend Freeport's right to mine in Indonesia
beyond 2021.
Freeport wants assurances on a contract extension before
investing $18 billion to expand its operations, including
underground, but under existing laws cannot legally begin talks
on a contract extension until 2019.
"We will also look carefully at what we can do without
breaking the law," said Pandjaitan.
Indonesia's existing 2009 mining law is expected to be
revised by parliament this year.
Freeport, which runs one of the world's biggest copper mines
in Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua and is one of
Jakarta's biggest taxpayers, is also waiting on an extension of
its copper export permit, which is due to expire on Aug. 8.
Pandjaitan said he planned to discuss the export permit with
newly appointed Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arcandra
Tahar, and hoped to be able to provide more details on this and
Freeport's contract in one or two weeks.
Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama said the company
was waiting for the government to provide "legal and fiscal
certainty" for it to continue operations through to 2041, and
was "optimistic" it would be granted a new export permit.
Freeport usually produces about 220,000 tonnes of copper ore
a day and a prolonged stoppage in shipments would hit the
company's profits and deny Jakarta desperately needed revenue.
The U.S.-based miner and the government are also at
loggerheads over a governent drive to increase revenues from its
minerals, after Indonesia ruled that from Jan. 12, 2017 copper
concentrate exports will be banned.
Freeport currently processes only about a third of its
copper concentrate in Indonesia.
Freeport CEO Richard Adkerson said last week he did not
believe that Indonesia would go through with the ban on copper
concentrate exports, as it would harm the country's economy.
He also said Freeport had received assurances that it would
get an export permit by Aug. 8, while discussions on extending
the miner's long-term contract had been "constructive".
