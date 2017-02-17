TORONTO Feb 17 Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, has declared force majeure at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia, which cannot meet contractual obligations on copper concentrate shipments, a spokesman told Reuters on Friday

Exports of copper concentrate from the mine have been suspended for more than a month, and last week production at the Papua, Indonesia mine came to a standstill. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)