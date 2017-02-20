Australian gold output slumps 8 pct in Q1 due to cyclone, rain
SYDNEY, May 28 Heavy rains and a cyclone led to an 8 percent, or six-tonne drop in Australian gold production in the first quarter, a survey released on Sunday showed.
JAKARTA Feb 20 Indonesia's mining minister Ignasius Jonan on Monday said the government can also bring Freeport-McMoRan Inc to arbitration if both sides fail to reach an agreement over a mining contract.
Earlier on Monday, Freeport-McMoRan chief executive Richard Adkerson said the company may commence arbitration if it and the government cannot negotiate within 120 days a dispute over its mining contract in Indonesia.
"If there's no agreement, this can be brought to arbitration. Not only Freeport, the government also has a right to bring this to arbitration," Jonan told reporters. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Tom Hogue)
BEIJING, May 27 China needs to shift away from over-reliance on heavy industries, large-scale and careless expansion, and the depletion of the country's natural resources, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday, according to state media.