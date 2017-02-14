JAKARTA Feb 14 Freeport McMoRan Inc has stopped production of copper concentrate at its Indonesian unit, a spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday, amid an export stoppage from its Grasberg mine, the world's second-biggest copper mine, located in Papua province.

"The processing plant has not been producing concentrate since last Friday," Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama told Reuters. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)