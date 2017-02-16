JAKARTA Feb 16 All work has stopped at the
giant Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia, operated by the local
unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc, a worker union said on
Thursday, just over one month after the country halted exports
of copper concentrate.
"Everything has stopped completely. It's just maintenance
now," Freeport Indonesia worker union chief Virgo Solossa told
Reuters, stopping short of saying how many of an estimated
33,000 workers were still on the job.
Thousands of workers planned to stage a demonstration in
Papua, the province where the mine is located, on Friday to
demand that the government "make a wise decision" regarding
their situation, Solossa said.
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen)