JAKARTA Jan 17 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold
will slightly cut copper ore production at the world's
No.5 copper mine in Indonesia from Monday, according to an
internal company memo, due to scheduled maintenance and
uncertainty over new export rules.
Freeport has halted concentrate exports from its Grasberg
complex in Papua since Dec. 15, and has yet to resume shipments
as it waits for clarity on Indonesia's controversial ore ban and
export tax that came into effect on Sunday.
Freeport and fellow copper miner Newmont Mining are
expected to meet with finance ministry officials on Friday.
"A previously scheduled maintenance period at the Gresik
smelter and the uncertainty associated with new GoI (government
of Indonesia) regulations related to exports require that we
adjust our near-term operating plans," the U.S. mining giant
said in an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
"The Big Gossan Mine will stop all ore production."
The Big Gossan underground mine accounted for about 1
percent of the Grasberg complex's output, or 2,000 tonnes per
day, in the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2013, according to the
Freeport website.
Total production at Grasberg open pit and DOZ mine will not
be affected, the memo added.
Grasberg open pit produced 122,700 tonnes per day during the
same period, with the DOZ underground mine output at 45,900
tonnes per day, according to the firm's third-quarter results.