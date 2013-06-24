* Open-pit production being ramped since Saturday, says
Freeport
* Union urges all workers to return to the Grasberg complex
* Pay talks between Freeport and union resumed
By Michael Taylor and Yayat Supriatna
JAKARTA, June 24 Freeport McMoRan Copper and
Gold Inc was ramping up production at its Indonesian
unit on Monday, a company spokeswoman said, six weeks after a
deadly tunnel collapse at the world's No.2 copper mine halted
operations.
Trade union workers at the Grasberg mine in remote West
Papua were also returning to production work, while postponed
pay talks with the Arizona-based firm have been resumed, a union
official added. Freeport Indonesia employs about 24,000 workers,
of which three-quarters belong to the union.
Freeport stopped production at Grasberg on May 15, a day
after a training area in a tunnel caved in, killing 28 people.
Planned pay talks were also put on hold last month.
On Saturday, the company said it had slowly resumed open-pit
mining after receiving approval from the Indonesian government,
although underground production remained closed.
"We herewith confirm that we have started to ramp up
production since Saturday," Freeport Indonesia spokeswoman Daisy
Primayanti said in an email on Monday. "(We) also confirm that
our workers have returned to work at the production side."
Primayanti was unable to give exact details on shipments or
how much of open-pit production capacity was being operated, and
that this was currently being assessed internally.
The open-pit mine normally produces around 140,000 tonnes of
copper ore per day, while output from underground operations is
80,000 tonnes. Freeport was forced to declare force majeure on
shipments due to the prolonged closure of the mine.
Previously, union officials had demanded that all probes
into the accident be completed before production was allowed to
resume, and that they wanted to evaluate the final investigation
report and see if Freeport implemented all recommendations.
"Production activity at Grasberg open-pit mines have resumed
and workers are back working at the mining sites," Papua-based
union official Virgo Solossa told Reuters by telephone. "The
union encourages the workers to go back to work."
The Freeport Indonesia management had not consulted the
union when asking workers to return to their duties, Solossa
said, adding that the government would be held accountable
should there be any further accidents at the mining site.
The union successfully demanded the suspension of five
senior Freeport employees that it suspected bore responsibility
for the accident.
Relations between Freeport and the union have been strained
in recent years, after a three-month strike in late 2011 and a
series of minor spats.
After the May 14 tunnel collapse, the company and the union
put on hold pay negotiations that began on May 13 and were
forecast to last for up to 60 days.
"Union and management representatives have restarted
negotiations again," said Solossa, without giving further
details.