JAKARTA Jan 26 Freeport McMoRan Inc has requested a six-month export permit for around 1 million tonnes of copper concentrate, a senior Indonesian mines ministry official said on Tuesday.

Freeport Indonesia, which runs one of the world's biggest copper mines in Papua, has been asked to pay a $530 million deposit for a new Indonesian smelter in order for its export permit to be renewed.

"Freeport requested to export around 1 million tonnes for the next 6 months," Director of Minerals Mohammad Hidayat told reporters. "They only exported around 500,000 tonnes over the last 6 months - below their export quota."

(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by xxxxx)