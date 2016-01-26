JAKARTA Jan 26 Freeport McMoRan Inc has
requested a six-month export permit for around 1 million tonnes
of copper concentrate, a senior Indonesian mines ministry
official said on Tuesday.
Freeport Indonesia, which runs one of the world's biggest
copper mines in Papua, has been asked to pay a $530 million
deposit for a new Indonesian smelter in order for its export
permit to be renewed.
"Freeport requested to export around 1 million tonnes for
the next 6 months," Director of Minerals Mohammad Hidayat told
reporters. "They only exported around 500,000 tonnes over the
last 6 months - below their export quota."
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Michael Taylor;
