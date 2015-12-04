(Adds deadline for Freeport to propose divestment price)
By Fergus Jensen and Wilda Asmarini
JAKARTA Dec 4 The operator of one of the
world's biggest copper and gold mines was at the centre of a
major political scandal in Indonesia after confirming that the
speaker of parliament tried to extort shares from the company to
ensure its contract extension.
Maroef Sjamsoeddin, head of Freeport McMoRan Inc's
Indonesian operations, told the parliament's ethics panel he
secretly recorded a meeting in which speaker Setya Novanto asked
for a 20 percent stake, estimated to be worth billions of
dollars, in the U.S.-based company's Indonesia unit.
His remarks on Thursday came after Energy and Mineral
Resources Minister Sudirman Said reported Novanto to the ethics
panel last month and submitted a transcript of the conversation
recorded by Sjamsoeddin.
In the recording, Sjamsoeddin said, Novanto indicated that a
20 percent stake be given to President Joko Widodo and Vice
President Jusuf Kalla. Novanto allegedly told the Freeport
executive that he could ensure the miner's contract would be
extended from 2021 to 2041.
The Indonesian government already has a 9.36 percent stake
in Freeport's Indonesian operations, and is due to take another
10.64 percent stake under existing regulations.
Freeport had asked for an extension of its contract to give
it legal certainty before investing billions of dollars in an
underground phase at its Grasberg gold and copper sites in Papua
province. Freeport generated 8.4 percent of its revenue last
year from Indonesia.
The contract extension and now the political scandal are
more headaches for Freeport in Indonesia, where new rules have
banned the export of unprocessed minerals, forcing mining groups
to build local smelters.
'TIP OF ICEBERG'
President Widodo was "monitoring and following this
carefully", Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung told reporters on
Friday. "Some of it is hyperbole and some of it is fact. Let the
ethics council investigate it," Anung said, referring to the
recording.
Vice President Kalla was quoted by Kompas newspaper on
Friday as saying the Freeport case was just the tip of the
iceberg and the government would pull out all stops to "clean up
corruption no matter what happens".
Indonesia is routinely ranked as one of the world's most
corrupt countries and the anti-corruption NGO Transparency
International says its surveys show parliament is perceived to
be among its most corrupt institutions.
The allegations threatened to further erode investor
confidence in Indonesia, analysts said.
"The multifarious affair surrounding Novanto reeks of the
sort of shady dealings and political conspiracy theories which
make investing and operating in Indonesia extremely precarious
and challenging," Concord Consulting said in a note.
SUHARTO'S GOLKAR
The parliament speaker is from Golkar, the party that the
late and authoritarian president Suharto used as his political
vehicle. Golkar supported Widodo's opponent in the 2014
presidential election.
Freeport's Sjamsoeddin told the ethics panel he met speaker
Novanto along with businessman Muhammad Reza Chalid at their
request to discuss business at a Jakarta hotel in May and June.
"I took the initiative to record it ... because I was by
myself and there was two of (them)," Sjamsoeddin said, adding
he'd used his phone to record the last meeting with the pair.
"The parliament speaker and his friend Reza told me they
wanted a 20 percent stake and also asked for a hydroelectric
power project," he said. The pair said they were working with
chief security minister Luhut Pandjaitan and also wanted to be
involved in Freeport's planned smelter project, Sjamsoeddin
added.
Chalid, Novanto and Pandjaitan did not answer calls or
respond immediately to requests for comment.
Pandjaitan said earlier this week that Jakarta would not do
an early extension of Freeport's contract because regulations
say negotiations can only begin two years before the contract
ends in 2021, media reported.
Freeport must propose a price for the 10.64 percent stake it
is required to divest from the Indonesia unit by Jan. 12, a
mining ministry official said on Friday.
This is the parliament speaker's second brush with the
ethics council in recent months. He was criticised after
appearing next to U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump at a
news conference in September in New York.
