JAKARTA Dec 7 The speaker of Indonesia's
parliament on Monday denied seeking to extort shares in the
local unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc to ensure a contract
extension for the mining firm, a member of the assembly's ethics
panel said.
Freeport, which operates one of the world's biggest copper
and gold mines, is at the centre of a major political scandal
after the head of its Indonesian operations told the panel last
week he had secretly recorded a meeting in which speaker Setya
Novanto asked for a 20 percent stake.
The panel summoned Novanto for questioning on Monday, but
the speaker - a senior member of Indonesia's second-biggest
political party, Golkar - asked for a closed-door hearing.
"What is clear is that he denied the accusations or reports,
including the contents of the recording that became the basis
for the ethics council to hear this case," council member Akbar
Faisal told reporters after the hearing.
Journalists thronged the parliament on Monday, but a row of
security officers kept them out of the room where the hearing
was held.
Novanto dodged the journalists, entering by a side entrance.
His assistant did not respond to telephone calls seeking
comment.
"We have to respect the process," President Joko Widodo told
reporters. "But if it is said that there is profiteering, asking
for shares, that is not done. This is about decency, morality,
and the authority of the state."
Analysts say the allegations could further erode investor
confidence in Indonesia, which is routinely ranked as one of the
world's most corrupt countries.
Anti-corruption group Transparency International says its
surveys show the parliament is perceived to be among Indonesia's
most corrupt institutions.
The contract extension and now the scandal are more
headaches for Freeport in Indonesia, where new rules have banned
the export of unprocessed minerals, forcing mining groups to
build smelters.
The Indonesian government already has a 9.36 percent stake
in Freeport's Indonesian operations, and is due to take another
10.64 percent stake under existing regulations.
U.S.-based Freeport had sought the contract extension to
give it legal certainty before investing billions of dollars in
an underground phase at its Grasberg gold and copper sites in
Papua province.
In the recording, said Freeport's Indonesia head, Maroef
Sjamsoeddin, Novanto indicated that a 20 percent stake be given
to Widodo and Vice President Jusuf Kalla.
Novanto allegedly told the Freeport executive that he could
ensure the miner's contract would be extended from 2021 to 2041.
Golkar, the parliamentary speaker's party, supported
Widodo's opponent in the 2014 presidential election.
