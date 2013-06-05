* Rajasa seeks quick end to probe so open-pit mining can resume

* Freeport says overall underground mine facilities are safe

By Rieka Rahadiana

JAKARTA, June 5 Indonesia's chief economics minister called for the speedy completion of a government probe into an accident that killed 28 people at the world's No.2 copper mine, run by Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc, so that open-pit mining can resume quickly.

Freeport Indonesia suspended operations at the Grasberg complex on May 15, a day after a training tunnel, away from the mining operations, caved in on 38 workers.

"If the investigation is being done for underground mining, then it should be thorough," Hatta Rajasa, also a close ally of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, told reporters on Wednesday. "For open-pit, I think the investigation must not last a long time. We have to work fast."

Rajasa's comments suggest the government is unwilling to accept a lengthy investigation if this means all production will be halted, putting pressure on the Energy and Minerals Resources Ministry to quickly wrap up its probe into one of Indonesia's worst mining disasters.

The trade union representing the mine workers, however, wants all investigations into the cause of the accident to be completed before workers return.

Arizona-based Freeport briefly resumed open-pit mining production on May 28, but after a worker was killed in a separate accident, the government asked the company to suspend operations until its investigation was completed. The probe was forecast to take up to three months.

A stoppage that long would cut around 125,000 tonnes of copper or about half a percent from global supply, according to Reuters estimates, which combined with other disruptions could wipe out an expected small market surplus and boost global prices.

The impact of the Grasberg closure on global copper supply has, however, so far been limited as the mine complex keeps stockpiles in reserve in case of disruptions.

Although the company has not said what level of stocks it has left, large miners typically have three to four weeks of ore stockpiled at port, and around three days on site.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $7,454 a tonne on Wednesday, slightly higher than the day before the accident.

The Grasberg mine normally produces around 220,000 tonnes of concentrated ore a day, with about 140,000 tonnes coming from open-pit mining and 80,000 tonnes from underground operations.

"The results of our internal inspections confirm that overall underground mine facilities are safe," Freeport said in a statement. "However, there are some facilities that are still closed for further inspection and repair in adherence to the K3 (Safety and Health) standards."

Freeport Indonesia estimates it contributed around $1 billion to the Indonesian economy last year in taxes, royalties and dividends to the government.

"Definitely the closure will have an impact on revenue," Rajasa added. "I am not only concerned over revenue but also our workers. We need to avoid layoffs," he added.

Freeport is looking to spend around $15 billion to shift all its mining operations to the remote underground Papua mine when open-pit ore reserves run out in 2017.