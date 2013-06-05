* Rajasa seeks quick end to probe so open-pit mining can
resume
* Freeport says overall underground mine facilities are safe
By Rieka Rahadiana
JAKARTA, June 5 Indonesia's chief economics
minister called for the speedy completion of a government probe
into an accident that killed 28 people at the world's No.2
copper mine, run by Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc, so
that open-pit mining can resume quickly.
Freeport Indonesia suspended operations at the
Grasberg complex on May 15, a day after a training tunnel, away
from the mining operations, caved in on 38 workers.
"If the investigation is being done for underground mining,
then it should be thorough," Hatta Rajasa, also a close ally of
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, told reporters on Wednesday.
"For open-pit, I think the investigation must not last a long
time. We have to work fast."
Rajasa's comments suggest the government is unwilling to
accept a lengthy investigation if this means all production will
be halted, putting pressure on the Energy and Minerals Resources
Ministry to quickly wrap up its probe into one of Indonesia's
worst mining disasters.
The trade union representing the mine workers, however,
wants all investigations into the cause of the accident to be
completed before workers return.
Arizona-based Freeport briefly resumed open-pit mining
production on May 28, but after a worker was killed in a
separate accident, the government asked the company to suspend
operations until its investigation was completed. The probe was
forecast to take up to three months.
A stoppage that long would cut around 125,000 tonnes of
copper or about half a percent from global supply, according to
Reuters estimates, which combined with other disruptions could
wipe out an expected small market surplus and boost global
prices.
The impact of the Grasberg closure on global copper supply
has, however, so far been limited as the mine complex keeps
stockpiles in reserve in case of disruptions.
Although the company has not said what level of stocks it
has left, large miners typically have three to four weeks of ore
stockpiled at port, and around three days on site.
Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded at $7,454 a tonne on Wednesday, slightly higher
than the day before the accident.
The Grasberg mine normally produces around 220,000 tonnes of
concentrated ore a day, with about 140,000 tonnes coming from
open-pit mining and 80,000 tonnes from underground operations.
"The results of our internal inspections confirm that
overall underground mine facilities are safe," Freeport said in
a statement. "However, there are some facilities that are still
closed for further inspection and repair in adherence to the K3
(Safety and Health) standards."
Freeport Indonesia estimates it contributed around $1
billion to the Indonesian economy last year in taxes, royalties
and dividends to the government.
"Definitely the closure will have an impact on revenue,"
Rajasa added. "I am not only concerned over revenue but also our
workers. We need to avoid layoffs," he added.
Freeport is looking to spend around $15 billion to shift all
its mining operations to the remote underground Papua mine when
open-pit ore reserves run out in 2017.