JAKARTA May 28 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc is allowed to re-start most of its production at its Papua copper mine, a mining ministry official said on Tuesday, two weeks after a tunnel collapse killed 28 people.

Freeport can resume open-pit mining at its Grasberg complex but was still prohibited from underground production, said Eko Gunarto, coal and minerals work health and safety division chief at the Energy and Minerals Resources Ministry.

Open-pit mining at Grasberg normally produces around 140,000 tonnes of copper ore per day, while output from underground operations are 80,000 tonnes.

Gunarto could not say whether Freeport had actually restarted production at its Papua mine. Company officials were not immediately available for comment.

Arizona-based Freeport suspended operations at the world's No. 2 copper mine on May 15 a day after a training area in a tunnel, away from its main operations, caved in on 38 workers, in one of Indonesia's worst mining disasters.

Government inspectors are carrying out safety checks at Grasberg. Both the ministry and Freeport Indonesia are conducting separate investigations into the cause of the underground accident.