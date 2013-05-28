* Open-pit mine makes up two-thirds of Freeport output

* Not clear if Freeport Indonesia has resumed operations

By Fergus Jensen and Yayat Supriatna

JAKARTA, May 28 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc has got government clearance to re-start some production at the world's second largest copper mine in Indonesia, two weeks after a tunnel collapse killed 28 people.

Freeport can resume open-pit mining at the remote Grasberg complex in West Papua province in eastern Indonesia, but is not allowed to restart underground production, Eko Gunarto, head of coal and minerals health and safety at the Energy and Minerals Resources Ministry told Reuters on Tuesday.

Gunarto could not say if production had already restarted at the open-pit mine, which also holds the world's largest gold reserves. Freeport officials were not immediately available for comment.

Arizona-based Freeport suspended operations at Grasberg on May 15, a day after a training area in a tunnel, away from its main operations, caved in on 38 workers, in one of Indonesia's worst mining disasters.

Both the ministry and Freeport Indonesia are conducting separate investigations into the cause of the underground accident and government inspectors had been doing safety checks.

The open-pit mine normally produces around 140,000 tonnes of copper ore per day, while output from underground operations are 80,000 tonnes.

The trade union representing workers at the mine wants all investigations into the cause of the accident to be completed before workers return.

"Safety has to be our top priority," union leader Virgo Solossa told Reuters. He said 18,000 of the 24,000 workers at Freeport Indonesia were union members.

Solossa also said it was not possible to re-start the open-pit mining and keep the underground facilities shut because underground tunnels were used to transport ore to mills.

"The (government) statement is confusing," Solossa said.

The accident may further strain relations between Freeport Indonesia and trade unions after a three-month strike there in late 2011.

After the tunnel collapse, the company and the union put on hold pay talks, which had began on May 13.

Freeport itself has said any restarting of operations would depend on the outcome of underground safety inspections by the energy and mineral resources ministry.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $7,299.35 a tonne on Tuesday, slightly higher than where it was trading before the mine closure.