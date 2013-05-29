* Freeport resumes open-pit mining at Grasberg complex
* Underground mining remains shut for safety inspection
* Union to meet Thurs to decide whether to support reopening
By Fergus Jensen and Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, May 29 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold
Inc has resumed some operations at the world's No.2
copper mine in Indonesia, more than two weeks after a tunnel
collapse killed 28 people in one of the country's worst mining
disasters.
The trade union representing the mine workers, however, has
previously said it wants all investigations into the cause of
the accident to be completed before workers return. It plans to
meet on Thursday to discuss whether it supports the resumption
of open-pit mining.
The global copper market has been keeping an eye on the
Grasberg closure that has helped underpin metal prices, but only
a prolonged shutdown will hit world supplies, which are still
seen in a small surplus this year.
Freeport suspended operations at the Grasberg complex in
West Papua province in eastern Indonesia on May 15, a day after
a training area in a tunnel, away from its main operations,
caved in on 38 workers, killing 28 of them.
The Arizona-based company restarted open-pit mining
production and milling operations on Tuesday. But underground
production will remain shut until the completion of thorough
safety inspections, a Freeport spokeswoman said.
"As of operations at the open-pit mine and the mill, we have
restarted on May 28, 2013, and are slowly ramping up our
operations," Freeport said in a statement.
"The company is assessing the impact on production and will
provide an update when this assessment is completed."
Freeport said the firm was conducting maintenance activities
at its underground mine in line with recommendations from the
Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, which has completed its
preliminary investigation into the accident.
After the tunnel collapse, the company and the union put on
hold pay talks that began on May 13. Relations have remained
strained between the two sides since a three-month strike in
late 2011.
The open-pit mine normally produces around 140,000 tonnes of
copper ore per day, while output from underground operations is
80,000 tonnes.
Freeport has been using its stocks to maintain overseas
shipments during the two-week production shutdown. Industry
sources say large mining operations typically have three to four
weeks of ore stockpiled at port, and around three days on site.
Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded at $7,254 a tonne on Wednesday, slightly higher
than where it was trading after the mine closure.