JAKARTA May 22 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc is reviewing the safety of its underground operations at its Indonesian mine in Papua after a tunnel collapse last week that killed 28 people, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday.

Freeport closed the remote Papua mine on Wednesday last week, a day after a training tunnel away from its main operations fell in on 38 workers. Ten of the workers were rescued. All have now been accounted for, and a search is continuing to retrieve the bodies of seven of the dead workers.

Operations at the mine have been suspended.