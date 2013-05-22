UPDATE 1-CBS anchor Pelley exiting the evening news broadcast
LOS ANGELES, May 31 CBS journalist Scott Pelley will leave the evening news anchor chair and work full-time on news magazine "60 Minutes," the network said in a statement on Wednesday.
JAKARTA May 22 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc is reviewing the safety of its underground operations at its Indonesian mine in Papua after a tunnel collapse last week that killed 28 people, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday.
Freeport closed the remote Papua mine on Wednesday last week, a day after a training tunnel away from its main operations fell in on 38 workers. Ten of the workers were rescued. All have now been accounted for, and a search is continuing to retrieve the bodies of seven of the dead workers.
Operations at the mine have been suspended.
May 31 The New York Times Co said on Wednesday it was offering buyouts to its newsroom employees to streamline production systems and reduce the number of editors.