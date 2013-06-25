JAKARTA, June 25 Open-pit production at Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc's Indonesian unit is running at about 60 percent of capacity, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Loading of copper concentrate for shipment has also begun at the world's No. 2 copper mine.

Freeport stopped production at the Grasberg mine in remote West Papua on May 15, a day after a training area in a tunnel caved in, killing 28 people.

On Saturday, the company said it had slowly resumed open-pit mining after receiving approval from the Indonesian government, although underground production remained closed.

"Open-pit mining is now working at around 60 percent level," Freeport Indonesia spokeswoman Daisy Primayanti said. "We have started loading concentrates today at a low loading rate level, however we are not yet able to make shipments."

The open-pit mine normally produces around 140,000 tonnes of copper ore per day, while output from underground operations is 80,000 tonnes. Freeport was forced to declare force majeure on shipments due to the prolonged closure of the mine.