Japan's trading houses offload thermal coal assets amid climate concerns
* Mitsubishi to sell stake in 2 thermal coal mines in Australia
Jan 18 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold's Indonesian unit has restarted copper concentrate shipments to a smelter on Java island, a company official said on Wednesday, after workers ended a three-month strike last month.
PT Smelting's copper smelter on Indonesia's Java island has again started to receive copper, Dwi Bagus, an official at the smelter told Reuters by email, without giving further details.
* Mitsubishi to sell stake in 2 thermal coal mines in Australia
PARIS, June 13 France has launched a judicial inquiry into the Syrian activities of cement and construction group LafargeHolcim, a judicial source said on Tuesday, invetigating the "financing of terrorist enterprise" and endangering lives.