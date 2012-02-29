JAKARTA Feb 29 A stoppage at Freeport
McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc.'s Grasberg mine in Indonesia
could be resolved within days, with talks between workers and
management progressing well, a union official said on Wednesday.
Last week, Freeport Indonesia, which operates the world's
second largest copper mine and the largest gold mine, told its
workers not to work due to safety concerns linked to labor
unrest.
Attempts to return the mine to normal after a three-month
strike last year have been hampered by protracted disputes
between management and union workers, as well as by security
concerns.
"The mine is still suspended until today," union spokesman
Juli Parorrongan told Reuters, adding that progress was being
made in management talks. "We are trying to negotiate to resolve
this problem. It is looking good."
"Not too long ... the operations will be running again and
normal again," Parorrongan added. "Maybe for next week, I think
this problem will be resolved."
Intimidation and violence by some workers against others who
did not take part in last year's strike have disrupted the mine
in the highlands of central Papua, the company said on Thursday.
There had been no injuries to workers during the current
stoppage, said Parorrongan.
The Grasberg strike ended Dec. 14 with a deal for a pay
increase, allowing workers to gradually return to work, but the
force majeure has yet to be officially lifted.
Earlier this month, Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc
said it wanted to extend its contract with Indonesia's
government to enable it to run the world's second-biggest copper
mine beyond 2021.
Arizona-based Freeport could not immediately offer comment
on Wednesday.