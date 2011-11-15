REFILE-Elliott calls for BHP board overhaul as new chairman looms
SYDNEY, June 14 Activist shareholder Elliott Management called on BHP Billiton on Wednesday to "upgrade" its board of directors as the mining giant prepares to select a new chairman.
JAKARTA Nov 15 Union workers at Freeport Indonesia's Grasberg copper mine have decided to extend their strike over pay into the third month till Dec. 15, as no resolution has been reached with the company, a union official told Reuters on Tuesday.
"Tomorrow we are still on strike, no resolution yet," said union official Virgo Solossa. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)
BUENOS AIRES, June 13 Argentina's national government and the governors of 20 provinces signed a mining deal on Tuesday to harmonize taxes and regulations in hopes of attracting investment, but the action was criticized by industry sources and environmentalists alike.