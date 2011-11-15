JAKARTA Nov 15 Union workers at Freeport Indonesia's Grasberg copper mine have decided to extend their strike over pay into the third month till Dec. 15, as no resolution has been reached with the company, a union official told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow we are still on strike, no resolution yet," said union official Virgo Solossa. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)