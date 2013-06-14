By Michael Taylor and Yayat Supriatna
JAKARTA, June 14 Trade union workers at the
Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc mine in Indonesia
called off a planned strike due to start on Friday, officials
said, after last-minute talks brokered a deal.
On Monday, union officials sent a letter to Freeport
management demanding five senior Indonesian employees at the
world's second-biggest copper mine be suspended after a training
tunnel collapsed on May 14, killing 28 people. It suspected that
those five bore responsibility for the accident at the mine in
remote West Papua.
Papua-based union official Virgo Solossa said the five had
now been suspended.
"The planned strike by the workers today is cancelled,"
Freeport Indonesia spokeswoman Daisy Primayanti said by text
message. "Workers are returning back to work with their usual
schedules." She gave no further details.
Arizona-based Freeport declared force majeure on Wednesday
to free itself from obligations to deliver copper concentrate
from its Grasberg mine. Production was suspended one day after
the tunnel collapse but workers at the mine have been carrying
out maintenance duties.
Any walkout could have delayed the eventual resumption of
production and further strained ties between the two sides after
a three-month strike in late 2011. Planned pay talks were also
put on hold last month.
Freeport employs about 24,000 workers, of which
three-quarters belong to the union.
The head of the Energy and Minerals Resources Ministry
investigation into the accident has said a final report on the
accident would be handed to the government by early next week at
the latest.
The union has said production should not resume until all
investigations are completed.
Resuming production would not be automatic, union spokesman
Juli Parorrongan said, adding the union would want to evaluate
the final report and see if Freeport implements all
recommendations.
"We will also will review whether the safety system has been
improved or not," Parorrongan said.