By Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Samuel Wanda
| JAKARTA/TIMIKA, Indonesia
9,000 workers at the giant Grasberg copper mine operated by
Freeport McMoRan Inc will extend a strike for a second
month, a union official said on Saturday, in an ongoing dispute
over employment terms and layoffs.
"We regret the stance of the businessmen who unilaterally
laid off workers," Freeport Indonesia union industrial relations
officer Tri Puspital told Reuters.
Output from Grasberg has been reduced by half as result of
the strike that began May 1, Puspital added.
(Writing by Fergus Jensen, editing by Louise Heavens)