JAKARTA May 15 The Indonesian unit of Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc suspended operations at the world's second-largest copper mine on Wednesday, a source with knowledge of the matter said, after a training tunnel collapsed the previous day.

Four mine workers have been killed and 25 are still trapped after the training tunnel collapsed near its Grasberg mine on Tuesday, an earlier statement form the Arizona-based firm said on Wednesday.

Rescue efforts are continuing at the remote mine in West Papua province, which has the world's largest gold reserves and employs more than 24,000 contract and non-contract workers.

The unit, Freeport Indonesia, said on Tuesday that production was not expected to be significantly affected by the accident.