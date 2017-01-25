JAKARTA Jan 25 Indonesia's Papua province, home
of the giant Grasberg copper mine operated by the local unit of
Freeport McMoRan Inc, said it has won a court battle in
a claim against the company for 2.51 trillion rupiah ($188
million) in outstanding surface water taxes.
According to Papua's local government Indonesia's Tax Court
has rejected a lawsuit lodged by PT Freeport Indonesia over the
claim for taxes on water the company used from the Aghawagon and
Otomona rivers between 2011 and mid-2015.
Freeport, which used the water to suspend its tailings in
the Ajkwa River, about 120 kilometres (75 miles) away, had
argued that a substantially lower tax rate should be applied, as
set out in its contract of work signed in 1991, the
administration said.
"The Papua governor's decree on the refusal of Freeport
Indonesia's objections and a letter on tax assessment for
surface water tax were declared valid and enforceable," it said,
referring to a verdict from Indonesia's Tax Court on January 18.
[bit.ly/2kslGaU
]
"This ruling was welcomed by the Papuan government's team of
attorneys after a long struggle," it said.
A spokesman for Freeport Indonesia declined to comment on
the matter.
Freeport Indonesia is currently in talks with the Indonesian
government about changing the terms of its mining rights, under
which Indonesia expects it to pay more taxes than under its
existing contract.
Freeport is one of Indonesia's biggest taxpayers, with
direct contributions of more than $16 billion to Southeast
Asia's biggest economy in taxes, royalties, dividends and other
payments between 1992 and 2015 according to company data.
Indonesia's Tax Court could not be reached for comment.
($1=13,356 rupiah)
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)