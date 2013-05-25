JAKARTA May 25 Between 35 and 40 percent of
workers at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's
Indonesian unit returned to work on Saturday to carry out
maintenance work after a training tunnel collapse that killed 28
people, a union official said.
The resumption of work was a possible sign that the firm was
gearing up towards restarting operations at the world's No. 2
copper mine.
Arizona-based Freeport suspended operations at the remote
Papua mine on May 15 at a cost estimated at about $15 million a
day in lost production, a day after the tunnel, away from its
main operations, fell in on 38 workers.
"Starting today, around 35 to 40 percent of workers have
been back to work in Freeport mining facility in Papua, but only
for mining facilities and equipment maintenance, especially in
Grasberg open-pit mining," Papua-based union leader Virgo
Solossa told Reuters.
"Production activities are still shut. We hope investigation
teams complete their works as soon as possible."
Several investigations are being conducted into the
collapse, including one by the Energy and Mineral Resources
Ministry and one by Freeport Indonesia using international
experts.