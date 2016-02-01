JAKARTA Feb 1 Production at Freeport McMoRan Inc's huge copper and gold mine in Indonesia is running at normal levels, a union official said on Monday, as talks continued between the government and U.S. miner to resolve an export spat.

Freeport, which runs one of the world's biggest copper mines in Papua, lost its right to export concentrate last week, with talks with Indonesia's government deadlocked over payment for a new metal smelter.

"We're still producing as usual," Freeport Papua-based union official Virgo Solossa told Reuters when asked whether mining conditions were running normally. "We are grateful that even in this difficult situation, the company management has not taken any steps achieving greater efficiency steps or cut production."

Freeport Indonesia usually produces about 220,000 tonnes of copper ore per day and its six-month licence to export concentrate expired last Thursday after the government demanded that the U.S. firm first pay a $530 million deposit for the construction of a new metal smelter.

A prolonged stoppage in exports would hit Freeport's profits and deny the Indonesian government desperately needed revenue from one of its biggest taxpayers.

It could also buoy global copper prices, which have slipped more than 4 percent so far this year on worries about oversupply.

"We really hope the government makes a wise decision relating to the company's (financial) condition ... so that this won't affect the workers," added Solossa, who was unable to give details on concentrate stock levels at Grasberg.

Indonesia wants the deposit as a guarantee that the Phoenix, Arizona-based company will complete construction of another local smelter. The amount would add to an estimated $80 million that Freeport set aside in July 2015 to obtain its previous export permit.

Freeport Indonesia was unable to give an immediate comment on Monday. The U.S. mining giant wants to invest $18 billion to expand its operations at Grasberg, but is seeking government assurances first that it will get a contract extension beyond 2021. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Michael Perry)