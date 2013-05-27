JAKARTA May 27 A government investigation into a tunnel collapse that killed 28 people at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's Indonesian copper mine should be completed in one or two months, Deputy Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Susilo Siswo Utomo said on Monday.

Arizona-based Freeport suspended operations at the world's No. 2 copper mine on May 15, a day after the training tunnel, away from its main operations, fell in on 38 workers.