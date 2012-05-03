JAKARTA May 3 Indonesia will halt indefinitely
a plan to restrict subsidised fuel use based on vehicle year or
engine size, the energy and mining minister said on Thursday.
The government also said the state utility firm PLN must
convert its existing oil-based power plants to coal, gas, hydro
and geothermal.
Indonesia's parliament in March gave the government the
authority to raise subsidised fuel prices under certain
conditions. The prices are currently the lowest in Asia and
higher prices or subsidy curbs could have an impact on both the
politics and the economics of Southeast Asia's largest economy.
"To control private vehicles there was (a plan to limit
subsidised fuel use based on) engine size and year (of
production). After trials on the ground it will be difficult to
implement it using the regulations," minister Jero Wacik said at
a news conference.
"So for the time being the regulation will be halted until
we find the right formula," Wacik said, adding that official
cars and mining and plantation vehicles will be prohibited from
using subsidised fuel.