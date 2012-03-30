* Fuel prices to rise only if 15 pct fluctuation in ICP over
six months
* Fuel price rise will not happen on April 1
* Vote follows rowdy session in parliament
* Police use water cannon, tear gas against protesters at
parliament
By Olivia Rondonuwu
JAKARTA, March 31 Indonesia's parliament voted
on Saturday to give the government authority to raise subsidized
fuel prices under certain conditions, a move that could boost
inflation and trigger protests in Southeast Asia's largest
economy.
Parliament voted to allow the government to raise fuel
prices if prices fluctuate 15 percent on average for six months
from the current Indonesia Crude Price (ICP) forecast of $105
per barrel.
Indonesia has the lowest fuel prices in Asia. The government
of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono had wanted a 33 percent
rise from April 1 to reduce subsidy costs, which threaten to
undermine the budget discipline that led rating agencies to lift
the country to investment grade status.
The late night vote followed a demonstration outside
parliament against the proposed increase, during which police
fired tear gas grenades and used water cannon and chemicals to
disperse thousands of protesters, witnesses said.
Earlier, other protesters blocked access to the toll road
connecting Jakarta and its main airport, and there were
scattered protests across the archipelago nation.
Parliament began debating options for fuel prices at 9 a.m.
local time (0100 GMT) on Friday and when the debate reached its
climax after midnight following a rowdy session, 356 lawmakers
voted in favor while 82 opposed the legislation.
Opposition parties Hanura and PDI-P walked out of the
session after the vote while students on the balcony scuffled
with security guards.
The vote followed a tussle between Yudhoyono's Democrat
Party and the second grouping in the governing coalition, Golkar
Party.
"The hike will be pending based on the global oil price.
There won't be a rise on April 1 and that could mean there will
not be a rise this year," said Sutan Bhatoegana of the Democrat
Party after the vote.
The president's party wanted a 5 percent fluctuation from
the $105 budget forecast to give the government license to raise
prices, while Golkar said it would only support increase if
there were a 15 percent fluctuation.
Other parties told parliament they rejected the hike or
required a rise in the ICP price of up to 20 percent.
Political parties wish to avoid being seen as responsible
for the rise, ahead of elections in 2014 in which Yudhoyono must
step down after two terms in office.
FUEL PRICES SENSITIVE
Protests against a fuel price increase helped spell the end
for autocratic leader Suharto in 1998 and lifting prices would
hurt the bulk of the country's 240 million people, many of whom
live on a few dollars a day despite years of strong economic
growth.
Failure to pass the proposal in parliament would have kept
inflation low but disappointed rating agencies that instead want
the government to use the $18 billion it spent on fuel subsidies
last year for much-needed infrastructure.
Subsidies keep pump prices at just half the market rate,
spurring fuel demand in Asia's largest gasoline and diesel
importer and helping boost car sales to record highs.
Lifting prices by one-third would only take them to a level
reached in 2008 after Yudhoyono raised prices after a oil price
spike.
The president cut prices in 2009, as oil prices declined
during the global financial crisis. His plan to lift them again
comes as oil prices have surged because of geopolitical
concerns over Iran and its nuclear program.
Without a price increase, the government sees the budget
deficit widening to 4 percent of gross domestic product, more
than double the 1.5 percent it was aiming for this year.
However, the central bank has said lifting fuel prices will
boost inflation above its target to more than 7 percent, from
3.6 percent in February. It is also likely to damp consumer
spending, the main driver of the economy in the G20 member.
Indonesia, a former OPEC member, has long subsidized pump
prices, as do other major producers such as Iran, but declining
crude output and dilapidated refineries mean it relies on costly
motor fuel imports.
Economists say weaning consumers from subsidies is critical
to the country's long-term financial health.