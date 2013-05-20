(Corrects budget year in headline and paragraph 3 to 2013)
JAKARTA May 20 Indonesia's government is
assuming there will be a 45 percent rise in the price of
subsidised petrol, a move widely seen as essential to relieve
mounting pressure on the state finances.
The government has been agonising for months over how and
when to hike prices of heavily subsidised fuel, which consume an
increasingly large portion of the annual state budget and add to
the current account deficit.
The 2013 budget revision proposals to parliament assume the
price of low octane petrol will rise 2,000 rupiah (21 US cents)
to 6,500 a litre. Diesel would be 1,000 rupiah higher at 5,500 a
litre.
Bambang Brodjonegoro, head of the Finance Ministry's fiscal
office, confirmed the amounts by which the government intends to
raise those prices. The increases "will come into effect after
the discussion for state budget revision is completed," he said.
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, who has repeatedly
delayed a decision on the issue, recently said any price
increases would be dependent on parliament approving financial
measures to protect the poor from the impact of more expensive
fuel.
The issue will be one of the biggest challenges facing the
new finance minister when he is eventually appointed. Yudhoyono
abruptly shifted the previous minister Agus Martowardojo to head
the central bank but has yet to name a successor.
Even though subsidised fuel prices are eating up budget
funds that are desperately needed elsewhere in the economy,
Yudhoyono has appeared to be concerned over the inflationary
impact ahead of general and presidential elections next year.
Earlier this month, he essentially passed the problem to
parliament saying he would not agree to fuel price increases
unless MPs approved measures to protect the poor.
That issue is likely to be the centre of parliamentary
debate in the current session.
The proposed budget for 2014 sees GDP growth rising to
6.4-6.9 percent, above the Finance Ministry's latest forecast
for this year of 6.2 percent.
It put the 2014 budget deficit at 1.7-2.3 percent of gross
domestic product. Last month, the Finance Ministry predicted
this year's budget deficit would widen to 2.0-2.4 percent from
an original estimate of 1.65 percent of GDP.
The proposed 2014 budget also put the rupiah at 9,600-9,800
to the dollar, which compares with the current level around
9,700. Crude oil output was projected at 900,000 to 930,000
barrels per day. Most recent official figures show actual crude
lifting in March was 840,000 bpd.
(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Rieka Rahadiana; Writing
by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Richard Borsuk)