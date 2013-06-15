JAKARTA, June 15 Indonesian parliamentarians
gave their backing to 2013 budget revisions on Saturday that
include a special compensation package for the poor that the
government has demanded before it agrees to cut costly fuel
subsidies.
The fuel subsidies have long been a major drain on state
finances and contributed to a widening current account deficit.
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's repeated delays in raising
fuel prices has been cited as a major factor undermining
credibility in his government and a threat to investor
enthusiasm for Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
The decision by a majority in the parliamentary budget
committee needs final approval by a plenary session of
parliament, expected on Monday. The decision to raise fuel
prices rests with Yudhoyono.
