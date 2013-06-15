(Recasts, adds comment, context)
By Adriana Nina Kusuma
JAKARTA, June 15 Indonesian parliamentarians
gave their backing to budget revisions that pave the way for
long delayed cuts in fuel price subsidies, blamed for sapping
the budget and undermining confidence in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy.
The revisions need final approval by a plenary session of
parliament, expected on Monday.
They include around 9 trillion rupiah ($910 million) to
protect the poor from an average 33 percent hike in fuel prices.
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono had insisted on the
additional sum before he agreed to the increase, an issued he
has agonised over for months. Some officials have said he would
likely make his decision next week.
Commission chairman Ahmadi Noor Supit said six parties --
equivalent to about 70 percent of the votes -- backed the
revisions with the compensation.
The issue comes at a crucial time for Indonesia as rapid
growth starts to temper and global investors begin to look away
from emerging markets with the prospect that the United States
might start to increase interest rates.
Fuel subsidies make petrol prices in the former OPEC member
among the lowest in the region, which encourages both
consumption and smuggling, and are estimated to have cost the
government around $20 billion last year. The finance ministry
has said it could save $4 billion if the price rises go through.
The government has warned that growing demand for subsidised
fuel, unless prices rise, could exceed 3 percent of GDP. The
initial budget had put the deficit at just 1.6 percent.
"It has been affecting the credibility of the government,"
said Standard Chartered senior economist in Jakarta, Fauzi
Ichsan.
Ratings agencies have warned that the government's dithering
over implementing policies is damaging confidence in the
economy.
But with memories of how fuel price rises helped bring down
long-serving President Suharto 15 years ago, Yudhoyono has
repeatedly avoided taking a decision.
And with next year's general and presidential elections in
their sights, the major political parties have looked more
concerned about how the issue might affect their ability to win
votes.
($1 = 9,882 rupiah)
(Writing by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Ron Popeski)