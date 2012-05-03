JAKARTA May 3 Indonesia will shelve a plan to
restrict use of subsidised fuel based on vehicle year or engine
size, its energy minister said on Thursday, a decision that
marks another failed attempt by the government to cut costs by
reforming subsidies.
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Jero Wacik said a
preivously mooted government plan to curb supply of subsidised
fuel for large engined cars was being halted indefinitely.
"For the time being the regulation will be halted until we
find the right formula," Wacik told a news conference. "After
trials on the ground it will be difficult to implement it."
Shelving the plan will keep up pressure on the government's
finances. Indonesia has the cheapest fuel in Asia and the
government spent $18 billion on fuel subsidies last year. Its
inability to reform subsidies was a factor in Standard & Poor's
decision to keep Indonesia's credit rating below investment
grade status last month. Fuel policy uncertainty has also
unnerved investors.
However, Wacik said official cars, and mining and plantation
vehicles, will be prohibited from using subsidised fuel. He also
said the state utility firm PLN must convert its existing
oil-based power plants to coal, gas, hydro and geothermal.
The government started discussing plans to limit fuel use by
car type last month after parliament in March rejected its
proposal to immediately raise petrol and diesel prices.
Parliament instead granted the government the authority to
raise subsidised fuel prices only if the country's benchmark
crude price (ICP) reach a six-month average of $120.75 a barrel.
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's Democrat Party has been
trying to tackle the issue for more than a year, even though
leaving prices at their current level threatens to increase the
budget deficit and reduce the amount of money available for
much-needed infrastructure spending.
High oil prices are weighing on government finances and
Vice President Boediono said in March that the budget deficit
could reach 4 percent of gross domestic product if the
government does not raise fuel prices. The government had
earlier estimated a budget shortfall of 1.5 percent of GDP this
year.
Raising prices however would be unpopular and could lose the
government support ahead of presidential elections in 2014.
Retailers have already been raising prices on expectations of
higher fuel costs.