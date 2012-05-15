JAKARTA May 15 Pop star Lady Gaga has been
refused a permit to perform in the Indonesian capital next month
over security concerns, police said on Tuesday, after Islamic
groups voiced strong objections to her "vulgar" style.
Three Islamic groups have expressed their opposition to the
concert on June 3, demanding it be stopped, national police
spokesman Saud Usman Nasution said by telephone.
Indonesia, a secular state, has the world's largest
population of Muslims as well as significant minorities of
Christians, Buddhists and Hindus.
"She's a vulgar singer who wears only panties and a bra when
she sings and she stated she is the envoy of the devil's child
and that she will spread satanic teaching," said Salim Alatas,
the Jakarta head of hardline Islamic Defender Front (FPI).
"This is dangerous."
More than 30,000 concert tickets from a total of 40,000
tickets had been sold, said the Jakarta Post newspaper. Tickets
ranged in price from 465,000 rupiah ($50.35) to 2.25 million
rupiah ($240).
($1 = 9235 rupiah)
