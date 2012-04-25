(Refiles to add byline)
* CT Corp is the only bidder for Garuda's stake-sources
* Garuda's 10.9 pct stake worth 1.5 trln rph-sources
* Govt plans not to hold majority in Garuda-minister
By Janeman Latul and Fathiya Dahrul
JAKARTA, April 24 Emerging Indonesian business
group CT Corp looks set to become the biggest private
shareholder in national flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia
after it became sole bidder for a 10.9 percent stake
in the airline, sources close to the deal said on Tuesday.
The stake, currently owned by three state-brokerage firms,
Mandiri, Bahana and Danareksa, is valued at least 1.5 trillion
rupiah ($163.28 million), said sources with direct knowledge of
the deal.
"The parties are negotiating the deal documentation but it
is expected to be completed by the end of the week," said a
source with direct knowledge of the deal who declined to be
named as it remains private.
The deal could pave the way for CT Corp to become the
majority owner of the airlines as the government said it will
not going to hold majority stake in Garuda.
The group which is led by the 49-year old entrepreneur
Chairul Tanjung has interests from banking to media.
"I don't think we (the government) need to hold a majority
stake in transportation companies including Garuda," State
Enterprises Minister Dahlan Iskan told Reuters.
Tanjung, who trained as a dentist before he went into
business, has become more aggressive over the past two years on
the acquisition front, including purchasing a 40 pct stake in
the Indonesian unit of French's retailer Carrefour
worth $400 million in 2010.
Tanjung declined to comment.
The government owns a 69 percent stake in Garuda after it
launched a disappointing $532 million initial public offering in
Feb 2011 when the share price collapsed on debut due to its high
valuation and political interference in its pricing.
Shares of Garuda traded down 1.49 percent at 660 rupiah per
share on Wednesday. They have never returned to the IPO price of
750 rupiah per share.
Garuda's forward price-to-earning ratio is 8.4 times,
according to Thomson Reuters' Starmine.
It is relatively cheap compared to regional rivals such as
Singapore Airlines and Thai Arways that have
forward P/Es of 19.9 and 10.2 times, respectively.
($1 = 9,186.5 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by Daniel Stanton from IFR in SINGAPORE;
Editing by Matthew Bigg)