JAKARTA, March 13 Indonesia's state-owned brokerages must sell 3.1 billion shares in PT Garuda Indonesia that they were forced to keep hold of after the flag carrier's disappointing initial public offering last year, the state enterprises minister said on Tuesday.

State brokerages Bahana Securities, Mandiri Sekuritas and Danareksa Securities had to take up billions of unsubscribed shares from a total of 6.3 billion offered in the $526 million Garuda IPO, leaving them sitting on a paper loss of about $54 million, according to Reuters calculations.

The brokerages, which bought stakes worth a total of more than $253 million at a share price of 750 rupiah, struggled to sell last year as Garuda's stock price slid, potential investors told Reuters. The share price has picked up this year and closed trade at 590 rupiah on Tuesday.

"The three brokerages must sell Garuda's shares by the end of March, it can't be delayed again," said state enterprises minister Dahlan Iskan.

"There has been some serious interest from Singapore and Hong Kong investors as well as from local entities," he added. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Janeman Latul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)