JAKARTA Jan 6 Australian energy firm Santos Pty Ltd's Wortel natural gas field off Indonesia's Madura island is set to begin production by the end the month, Indonesia oil and gas regulator BPMigas said on Friday.

The field in the offshore Sampang Block will produce 50 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas for domestic consumption, said BPMigas project deputy Hardiono.

Sixty percent of the field's production will be supplied to private electricity company Indonesia Power while the rest will be bought by regional government-controlled companies.

Indonesia, the world's third-largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, has been struggling to keep up with rapidly increasing domestic gas demand.

The additional supply from Wortel field will ramp up Santos' total production off Madura island to 210 MMSCFD.

Santos also produces 110 MMSCFD from its Maleo field and 50 MMSCFD from its Oyong field, Hardiono said.

BPMigas also said that the rig maintainance in Maleo field in December 2011 was successfully completed without shutting down the facility.

Maleo field has been supplying gas to state gas distributor Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN) and Oyong fuel to Grati power plant operated by state electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN).

In November, PGN agreed to more than double the price it pays for gas from Santos to $5.00 per million British thermal units(mmBtu), up from $2.14 per mmBtu. (Reporting By Reza Thaher; Editing by Rebekah Kebede and Sugita Katyal)