(Corrects spelling of Bangka in paragraph 2)

JAKARTA, July 29 Indonesia expects to start natural gas production from two deepwater fields this year and next, even as major oil companies are reviewing economics for other projects, a senior energy official said late on Thursday.

The Bangka project, majority owned by Chevron, will start operation in August, Wiratmaja Puja, the director general of oil and gas at Indonesia's Energy Ministry, told Reuters in an interview.

Italian oil firm Eni's Jangkrik project is expected to commence operation in July 2017, he said.

