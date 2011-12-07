* Patra Niaga seeks about 50,000 tonnes of gasoil for 2012
* More buying of diesel seen from private importers
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Dec 7 Indonesia's Patra Niaga
is seeking about 50,000 tonnes of high sulphur gasoil for
delivery next year, in a sign of increasing imports from
independent companies in the country, industry sources said.
The Indonesian company is seeking 0.35 percent sulphur
gasoil for delivery into Kalimantan for a year from February
2012 for its term contract, the sources said. The tender was
only sent to selected companies, they said.
Patra Niaga, which on its website states that it is a member
of Indonesian state-run energy firm Pertamina, has a current
term contract with Hin Leong Trading to buy about 30,000 tonnes
of the same product at about $1.20 a barrel to Singapore quotes
this year, they added.
Although volumes sought are considered modest, industry
sources said a growing list of private companies in Indonesia
were seeking diesel directly from suppliers.
At least four companies are tapping overseas suppliers for
gasoil imports, with the biggest being Petral, the trading unit
of Indonesian state-run energy firm Pertamina.
Petral usually buys about 4 million barrels a month, or about
540,000 tonnes, of high sulphur gasoil, the majority of which is
distributed by Pertamina for domestic consumption, sources said.
Chemical firm PT AKR Corporindo, a publicly listed
company, is the second biggest importer, followed by Wilmar
International and Patra Niaga, they said.
One of the sources said that Chandra Asri Petrochemical
also buys small volumes of diesel, but this could not
be verified.
AKR buys about 300,000 barrels, or about 40,000 tonnes of
gasoil, monthly while Wilmar purchases about 5,000 to 6,000
tonnes a month, though both companies' purchases are sporadic
and inconsistent depending on domestic demand, traders said.
AKR imports diesel for utility purposes while Wilmar imports
for its own use, they said.
"The private companies are quite disintegrated these days, I
do get quite a few requests but are usually small cargo lots,"
one of the suppliers of gasoil to Indonesia said.
He added that while Petral used to directly import gasoil
cargoes for distribution to other companies before, more private
companies are doing their own imports now.
Cargo lots imported by the smaller private companies are
usually 5,000 to 6,000 tonnes each, he said.
"While overall volumes might not have gone up, volumes seem
to have increased from the independent companies ... some of
these are for mining use as well," a second source said.
Official statistics on the country's diesel imports are not
available, but it imports the product for transportation,
industrial, agriculture and mining purposes.
Companies trading in oil products are required to have a
license to trade, sources said. But one constraint of trading is
usually tank space, one of the importers said.
"If you don't have any direct physical outlets, it's very
difficult to operate in the country. The problem is with
logistics as (the importers) will need to have storage capacity
in tanks," he said.
Petral and AKR own petroleum storage capacity in Indonesia,
which they use for their own trading and distribution purposes.
Wilmar is understood to have leased some storage space while
Patra Niaga has an operation sharing arrangement with Pertamina.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)