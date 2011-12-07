* Patra Niaga seeks about 50,000 tonnes of gasoil for 2012

* More buying of diesel seen from private importers

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE, Dec 7 Indonesia's Patra Niaga is seeking about 50,000 tonnes of high sulphur gasoil for delivery next year, in a sign of increasing imports from independent companies in the country, industry sources said.

The Indonesian company is seeking 0.35 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery into Kalimantan for a year from February 2012 for its term contract, the sources said. The tender was only sent to selected companies, they said.

Patra Niaga, which on its website states that it is a member of Indonesian state-run energy firm Pertamina, has a current term contract with Hin Leong Trading to buy about 30,000 tonnes of the same product at about $1.20 a barrel to Singapore quotes this year, they added.

Although volumes sought are considered modest, industry sources said a growing list of private companies in Indonesia were seeking diesel directly from suppliers.

At least four companies are tapping overseas suppliers for gasoil imports, with the biggest being Petral, the trading unit of Indonesian state-run energy firm Pertamina.

Petral usually buys about 4 million barrels a month, or about 540,000 tonnes, of high sulphur gasoil, the majority of which is distributed by Pertamina for domestic consumption, sources said.

Chemical firm PT AKR Corporindo, a publicly listed company, is the second biggest importer, followed by Wilmar International and Patra Niaga, they said.

One of the sources said that Chandra Asri Petrochemical also buys small volumes of diesel, but this could not be verified.

AKR buys about 300,000 barrels, or about 40,000 tonnes of gasoil, monthly while Wilmar purchases about 5,000 to 6,000 tonnes a month, though both companies' purchases are sporadic and inconsistent depending on domestic demand, traders said.

AKR imports diesel for utility purposes while Wilmar imports for its own use, they said.

"The private companies are quite disintegrated these days, I do get quite a few requests but are usually small cargo lots," one of the suppliers of gasoil to Indonesia said.

He added that while Petral used to directly import gasoil cargoes for distribution to other companies before, more private companies are doing their own imports now.

Cargo lots imported by the smaller private companies are usually 5,000 to 6,000 tonnes each, he said.

"While overall volumes might not have gone up, volumes seem to have increased from the independent companies ... some of these are for mining use as well," a second source said.

Official statistics on the country's diesel imports are not available, but it imports the product for transportation, industrial, agriculture and mining purposes.

Companies trading in oil products are required to have a license to trade, sources said. But one constraint of trading is usually tank space, one of the importers said.

"If you don't have any direct physical outlets, it's very difficult to operate in the country. The problem is with logistics as (the importers) will need to have storage capacity in tanks," he said.

Petral and AKR own petroleum storage capacity in Indonesia, which they use for their own trading and distribution purposes. Wilmar is understood to have leased some storage space while Patra Niaga has an operation sharing arrangement with Pertamina. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)